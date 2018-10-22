To The Daily Sun,
I have to express my disgust with your choice of so-called political cartoons. I am finding them more disrespectful as time goes on. I have been reading The Laconia Sun for a few years and do not recall any that were this disrespectful of Obama.
There is nothing wrong with being funny but you have passed that point.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
(1) comment
Suck it up buttercup, isn’t that your sides favorite saying?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.