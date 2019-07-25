To The Daily Sun;
I write today in response to the most recent piece in your paper about the Colonial Theatre project.
I have been very involved in local theatre for a long time. I am a LHS grad who was did drama there. I studied theatre at PSU. I served as president of the Street Car Company Community Theatre for over a decade and now act as executive director for One Light Theatre Company in Tilton. I have directed over 30 productions locally, on all kinds of stages.
I, like most, was super excited to hear that the city had bought the old girl and was hoping to bring her up to usable standards. I have even met with the mayor and Justin Slattery to talk about how groups like those I have worked with might…. or might not…. be able to use the new space. This letter is about the might not part.
A space that large is just too big a house for most of these groups, high schools included. The cost to put on musicals is based in part on the size of the auditorium and how much each ticket will cost. A space this size will likely mean it’s just too costly for small local groups to afford. Additionally, the last version of the stage space that was shared with me did not include an apron or access to one of the wings without crossing the stage itself. This will limit what theatrical productions can be staged in the space. The newer shows, that actors and techs want to do, won’t be feasible on the stage.
I’m not entirely sure that the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra will even fit on the stage that they have planned. The LRSO is a popular group here and they are one of the few local groups that might be able to fill all 800 seats.
I hope beyond hope, that those in charge are listening and figuring out how to best remodel the Colonial so that many groups with varying needs and budgets might be able to make use of it, but I’m not holding my breath.
Jessica Alward
Gilford
