To The Daily Sun,
The French-Taylor House is structurally sound and not on the verge of collapse. Last year when the selectboard put an article on the warrant to demolish the landmark house, I wrote about how the condition of this historic building is far better than many seemed to believe, albeit cosmetic issues due to the town’s neglect of the property. Voters tabled that article and there was no further consideration of demolition. Apart from partial roof repair, the building remains totally unmaintained.
Last fall, a buyer appeared who planned to rehabilitate the building for an outdoor adventure center. Despite the challenges of the town’s specific list of restoration expectations necessary for any sale (though not for code compliance), the buyer worked with the town until a petition delayed the sale to Town Meeting and the buyer withdrew. I noted that requirements for work on the house were similar to the work denied by the same selectboard in reviewing the CIPC package. Shouldn’t the selectboard be expected to maintain the town’s assets? The town bought the building and five-acre lot in 2014 for $275,000.
As an appointed member of the Heritage Commission, an elected member of the Planning Board, and a practicing architect, I can appreciate the value the old French-Taylor House possesses. Value exists on several scales. Our town’s Cultural Heritage defines the building as highly valuable because of who lived there (French donated the money for our library and was a prominent state legislator). Our state’s Architectural History defines the building as exceptionally valuable because of its unique construction (the building is listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places).
The house is valuable to the character of our Village as one of few historic buildings remaining (84% of Moultonborough residents surveyed felt it was “important” or “very important” to re-use historic buildings in the Village). All these measures of value have nothing to do with monetary value. It will take real investment to rehabilitate the building, but it’s worth it. And if money was the only measure of value, why would we spend $275,000 for a property in 2014 and sell it for only $75,000 during this COVID real estate boom?
Hiding the negotiations and then springing this signed agreement at Town Meeting is a betrayal of the efforts of many to save the building and to use the land for the good of the entire community. I was prepared to argue for the previous sale agreement because it re-used the historic building AND provided for developing the property as a park, AND could allow development of a community center, AND provided for an interconnected 4-season trail network. This article provides none of that opportunity, and promises only that the historic structure will be destroyed. All this in spite of the interested buyer’s success in using the historic house right next door as an anchor for its current facilities. It’s an insult.
Please vote no on Article 15. It’s a bad deal every way you look at it.
Norman Larson
Moultonborough
