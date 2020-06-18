To The Daily Sun,
There is much discussion around Moultonborough about the Taylor House and I find myself repeatedly correcting the same misconceptions about the condition of the building. The house is one of the few historic buildings left in Moultonborough’s Village. The town bought this landmark building and its 5-acre lot in 2014 for $275,000. There was no discussion of the house’s demolition at that Town Meeting.
I am an architect with professional experience working with old buildings, and I accompanied the engineer who inspected the building’s structure for an Assessment Report in 2017. You may have heard otherwise, but he found the building to be structurally sound and in good condition, with a couple of localized problems in the barn and the foundation, not atypical of old buildings. Since it was assumed that the house would be converted to a commercial use, a strategy was outlined to strengthen the building’s structure for that purpose.
In 2019 another structural engineer visited the house, agreed about the general condition, and identified a specific approach to improve the first floor framing, adding additional posts and beams in the basement to increase the strength of the floor for commercial use. A contractor submitted a proposal to do this for $14,000.
There are plenty of other things that could be done to improve the building, but major structural overhauls and a new foundation are not required. Given the inattention to the building over the past six years, the Taylor House is in remarkably good condition. The 2018 Charrette report noted “it is a structurally solid structure that suffers from deferred maintenance and cosmetic issues.”
Despite the fact that there is no public plan to do anything with the property, the selectmen are asking for $75,000 (Article 19) to tear down the building without any stated purpose or reason. There is no need to spend money to demolish a building that is re-usable when there is no plan for what to do with the void once the building is gone. This is contrary to all planning recommendations for the Village. Eight-four percent of respondents to our Village Vision survey said that preserving and repurposing historic buildings is important to them. What is the rush to tear this building down now? Without a specific plan (and necessary funding) for the future use of the site, we should hold off on demolition.
The Taylor House is a valuable asset that we paid for, and the building should be sold to an investor who will rehabilitate it and return it to the town tax rolls. The current tax card lists the house’s assessed value at $170,800, and its land at $60,700. Let’s follow our planning recommendations and do something positive in the village center. Why would we spend $75,000 more to demolish a building with so much potential?
Norman Larson
Moultonborough
