To The Daily Sun,
It has recently been announced that the governor and executive council authorized the New Hampshire Bureau of Rails and Transit to enter into a $5,448,607 contract with a company in Manchester to undertake the development and engineering phases of the long-discredited project to bring commuter rail service to the Capitol Corridor between Lowell, Mass., and Nashua and Manchester.
But we are told that we really should not worry because it will be funded with “free money” from the federal government.
The contract supposedly includes preliminary engineering and design work, environmental and public engagement services as well as the development of a plan to finance the project, which would extend MBTA service to southern New Hampshire. At guess whose expense.
This is a perfect example of government getting involved in something that is not a proper governmental function and that should be left to private enterprise.
If the demand is sufficient to make such a rail project financially successful, private enterprise should handle the whole thing. Otherwise, we should not be wasting tax money, federal or state, on anything that will lead to another government run fiasco.
Is it any wonder that our taxes are high and keep getting higher, while governmental “services” continue to deteriorate in quality?
But we keep getting told, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you!” Anyone actually believe that?
Government needs to stick to its knitting- namely its first and foremost duty is public safety- our police and fire services. Then solve our deteriorating bridges problems.
Rep. Norm Silber
Belknap County District 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.