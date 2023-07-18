The recent letter from Janice Michaud attacking the new public charter school in the Lakes Region, North Star Academy, and some of its supporters, fails to provide the rest of the story.
North Star Academy is a public charter school — emphasis on “public” — being established under applicable state law. It is another public school — one that gives parents in the area a choice in how their children are to be educated.
We have a few public charter schools in New Hampshire. Most have been successful, but a few have actually closed, whether because of insufficient enrollment, insufficient finances, or otherwise. That is what happens in the free market: competition.
Public charter schools are only one of several education options open to parents who may not want their children indoctrinated in our ordinary public schools, many of which are simply mediocre. If our ordinary public schools are doing such a great job, they will survive by competing and without compelling parents to utilize them as their only option.
The amount of taxpayer funding allocated to public charter schools is actually tiny compared with the per-pupil cost for our ordinary public schools throughout the state that is borne by our local property taxpayers.
Putting unused or under-utilized public buildings to use by public charter schools makes sense to everyone involved, especially the taxpayers.
Hillsdale College is a bastion of freedom. It is among less than a handful of colleges in our country that accept no federal funding or any federally sponsored student loans. It is supported exclusively by private sources. And its president, Larry Arnn, is a distinguished, articulate professor and Churchill scholar.
Only time will tell whether the North Star Academy will be successful, but clearly it will be of benefit to parents in our area and their children.
