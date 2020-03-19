To The Daily Sun,
In these troubled times, it is useful to examine, once again, the nature of actors (male or otherwise) who undertake to comment and expound on government, politics, elected officials, and our civic life generally. Those actors who seem to get the most attention from the media these days are usually those who are reasonably good at their acting craft, which is, of course, playing make-believe in a world of fantasy.
Acting is an activity in which a story is told by means of its enactment by an actor or actress who adopts a character — in theatre, television, film, radio, or any other medium that makes use of the mimetic mode. Thus, for most of their professional lives, actors live in a make believe world, dressing up in clothes other than their own and uttering lines written by someone else.
No one has ever accused actors of being well educated, because it does not take much of a formal education (other than training to become an actor) to play make believe. Even young children easily become actors of a sort and play dress up and make believe without formal training.
Among the great provisions of our Constitution and Bill of Rights is our First Amendmen, which protects speech. So anyone, even the proverbial village idiot, can pretty much say whatever they want without fear of being punished by the government. But protected speech is not always intelligent, thoughtful speech; that is the price we pay for living in a free country.
Thus, it is amusing at best to see the pontification about our government, our elected officials (like our president), and our system of government by actors who, by virtue of their fame as actors playing dress-up and make believe, are given platforms by the media to spout out their nonsense.
The only apparent danger in such speech is that some may actually give credence to the garbage that is being spouted.
Fame does not equal intelligence.
Norm Silber
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.