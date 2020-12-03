To The Daily Sun,
Even the most cursory examination of the report of the so-called “Commission To Study School Funding” indicates that the group has concluded that (a) our public schools should emphasize equality of outcomes rather than of opportunities; and (b) public school funding in our state should follow the maxim of “From each according to its abilities, to each according to its needs.”
In other words, pure Marxism.
This is certainly not the American way, nor is it the New Hampshire way.
I wonder how many tax dollars were spent on the commission to reach this conclusion, with all of their fancy graphs to try to justify their conclusions and recommendations.
Rep. Norm Silber
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.