To The Daily Sun,
As a long-time resident of Moultonborough I was extremely shocked and disappointed to learn of a recent Board of Selectmen’s decision to “temporarily” suspend recycling at the Transfer Station.
The explanation I was given for this change was the board’s belief that discontinuing recycling would be the solution to speed things up for residents, as apparently a few people complained at having to wait in line a few extra minutes as the always friendly, hard-working and helpful staff strive to maintain order and safe social distancing protocol for all. As COVID-19 has greatly impacted our daily lives and routines, we are all learning to adjust and adapt to changes in hours and schedules everywhere, from our supermarkets, hardware stores, pharmacies and the like. Why is it too much to ask that we sit safely in our vehicles a few extra minutes to do the right thing, which is to recycle, reduce, reuse and respect our precious Earth? Why are we in such a hurry? Where else, exactly, do we have to go?
Moultonborough boasts the state’s first reclaimed landfill, establishing the policy of recycling in the early ‘90s, and as conscientious citizens, we want to continue to do our part for the environment. And once a practice is discontinued, even “temporarily,” it can be quite difficult to re-establish. We get lazy.
The Board of Selectmen are trying for a quick fix, without exploring all sides of this issue, and many, many residents agree — this is a very poor decision, for the town, its residents, and our planet.
Norah Betancourt
Moultonborough
