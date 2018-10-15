To The Daily Sun,
In a letter to the Editor in The Sun last week, Fran Taylor accused Governor's Councilor Joe Kenney of having no interest in working for the people of the 1st District.
I had to laugh when Taylor said nobody recognized Councilor Kenney, if that was true how did Joe win the last two elections?
Taylor stated that Joe had no election website, Facebook or Twitter election site. Well, I for one read and and see many daily events that Joe attends.
Mike Cryans is again the Democrat Candidate. Mr Cryans is a dedicated public servant but it takes a lot more support than by being a Grafton County commissioner, is home town and some of Ray Burton's family to be elected.
As in the past I will leave it up to the majority of the voters to show support and re-elect Councilor Joe Kenney. As a fellow veteran I want to personally thank Joe for his service in the U.S Marines.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
