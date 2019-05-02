To The Daily Sun,
In a recent conversation with a friend, he told me I should be on my knees thankful for the free public education I got when I was a kid. He echoes what tens of millions of other people think. Somehow, if the person getting the education isn’t the one paying for it, its free. This line of insane, BS thought has become so pervasive Bernie Sanders is trying to get elected president of the United States using it.
Have you lost your minds? Has your thinking and reasoning ability become so diminished some smooth-talking, socialist-soaked, con man as old as dirt itself can make you believe such ridiculous fantasy?
America has prided itself on its honesty, integrity and hard work for the past 200 years. Democrats now demand to trade in those character traits that has produced the broadest prosperity for the most people of any country on earth for the mirage of endless, free teats.
This year about 50 percent of my property tax bill or about $2,000, was earmarked to pay for education. I have owned a home for the past 50 years, 40 of those in Gilford. I have paid property taxes during those 50 years, earmarked for education, totaling near $90,000.
The imputed total value of that $90,000 at 6 percent interest, compounded for 50 years, is over $800,000. I use 6 percent because it’s the rate pensions use for long-term returns. I am now paying $2,000 annually as part of my regular tax bill, PLUS I am currently losing in addition $5,400 yearly in lost income from all the previous tax payments I have made compounded, to supposedly pay for my free public education. I will likely pay well over one million dollars in value before I die for my supposed free public education.
This is the Democrats’ and BS Bernie Sanders’ method to “fix higher education.” They will be obfuscating, hiding and burying those real costs to the point neither Sherlock Holmes nor an army of green eyeshade accountants will ever figure them out. If they do, Bernie and Democrats will, like the Mueller report, yell the findings are a bold-faced lie, no matter they approved both the investigation and the investigator. No one on this planet will ever know what education costs when it becomes free.That is the one, and only certain outcome.
In fact, most colleges don’t even know today why college is so expensive, including the presidents of these places when asked. The truth is, they don’t care what it costs. When pressed, every department points the finger at the other as the reason. That BS would not be tolerated in private business for one moment. It’s why education is the industry with the highest runaway costs in all of America, bankrupting the middle class in the process. You can thank Scott Cracraft, Bernie Sanders, Democrats and the unions they suck up to for their votes for this most failed economic and academic outcome.
Education is free till you finally discover it isn’t, to the point it costs you a million dollars. Adding insult to injury to my own personal experience, my million-dollar HS degree was totally undeserved. I could not construct a complete sentence or comprehensive readable paragraph, and I still struggle to accomplish it. That’s the other problem with education. It isn’t only the cost, it’s the lack of quality and accountability! Education loves to graduate its failures like me. Far fewer questions at contract time about teachers failing their jobs. As long as unions run education, costs will never go down, and the quality will never go up! When was the last time you heard any union agreeing to do more for less? Maybe when hell freezes over? Why would anyone wonder why the cost of education is out of control and has been for decades, all as it ruins the lives of millions of people and entire families.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
