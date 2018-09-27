To The Daily Sun,
Decent Americans are outraged by the shameless Democrat smears of Judge Kavanaugh, with nothing more than unsubstantiated allegations about actions as a teenager, about 35 years ago.
Kavanaugh vehemently denies these charges. He’s had a public life and record; he’s a judge on the second most important American court. He has been investigated by the FBI six times without discovering disqualifying behavior. Well over 100 women have come forward saying that the alleged behavior is totally inconsistent with the man they have known for years, decades, and, for some, back to high school.
Now that Dr. Ford’s and Ms. Ramirez allegations are crumbling, the porn star’s lawyer, Avenatti, has “discovered” a new, non-credible accuser, Ms. Swetnick.
Ms. Swetnick claims crude behavior by Kavanaugh and others, lots of drinking, drug use, and “rape trains” at parties, and that she was a victim of a “rape train” after attending 10 such parties. But she only identifies two party attendees, who she doesn’t identify as rapists — Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge.
Why, even after graduating high school a year or two earlier, would Swetnick repeatedly attend parties with high schoolers she doesn’t know where the alleged behavior existed? I find it unbelievable that women repeatedly attend, remain at, or keep quiet about parties where women are molested, drugged, and raped.
It’s unimaginable that no victim and no witness would report these rapes to friends, parents, teachers, or police. It’s unimaginable that hundreds, if not thousands, of people would not have learned about these parties. Yet, these alleged parties went undiscovered by parents, teachers, six FBI investigations and a summer full of leftist media investigations.
A pattern appears suggesting a planned Democrat roll-out of attacks intended to stop Trump’s Supreme Court nominee; when one accusation disintegrates, the Democrats create another. When Swetnick’s accusation falls apart, we can expect another unsubstantiated accusation.
Decent Americans know that it’s un-American to attempt to destroy people’s lives with unsubstantiated charges. No one should have to endure baseless attacks like those made against Judge Kavanaugh, where even the accuser’s witnesses deny the allegations.
Decent Americans will recognize these baseless allegations as despicable, Democrat inspired ploys to achieve their political goals without concern for truth, justice, fairness, or the harm done to an innocent, honorable man.
If 35-year-old unsubstantiated allegations can destroy a man like Judge Kavanaugh, then unsubstantiated allegations can destroy the important and deserving man in your life, perhaps your son, husband, brother, or father.
Americans should be angry at this despicable Democrat behavior; hopefully voters will reject this Democrat behavior, send Democrats home, and elect Republicans in November.
Don Ewing
Meredith
I hope you watched the hearings. I did.
