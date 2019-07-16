To The Daily Sun,
Have you ever driven in upstate New York? Have you ever noticed how shabby and dirty it looks? Compare that to the way our state looks.
Now let's talk about Lisa DiMartino. Here is the classic N.Y. liberal attempting to subvert our way of life and replace it with New York's highly flawed version. I was at a friends house one day in Gilford and Mrs. DIMartino came into his yard campaigning for the seat she lost in conservative Gilford and I tried to engage her in a little bit of polite political debate, which I enjoy.
Well folks, I mentioned the words "oligarchy" and "illuminati." I had no idea that a liberal Democrat from New York City could run that fast. She got in her car and was gone in a blink of an eye. Typical Democratic response to political discourse. Just who is Kamala Harris anyway? It just gets dumb and dumber.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
