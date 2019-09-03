To The Daily Sun,
I have been chosen! No, I am not the next messiah; I have been called for jury duty. I must present myself to the court this Wednesday and may already be serving by the time this letter appears in The Sun. It will definitely be a change of pace for me. I usually take a short nap in the afternoon. I must definitely have to set that pleasure aside. Can’t have jurors “dozing off.”
In a sense, we are all being chosen to serve. We are responsible for making our democracy work. If you don’t feel that way, your education in civics has not been effective. It is imperative that the citizens know how to participate in making sure a town or city is doing an adequate job for its inhabitants. If you are so inclined, run for office. If not, support the town in a voluntary position. The same holds true for state and national service. It need not be political, nor does it require you to lead. To be a part of a service organization may well be the one thing you remember enjoying in your life. I thoroughly enjoyed doing things for and with the Cooperative Extension and the Fish and Game Department. Nothing brings more pleasure than working alongside people who have a positive attitude.
I recently checked my town’s web site and notice the usual volunteer committees are looking for a few good citizens to step up and serve. Budget and planning boards are both available. I served a while on both. Their work is, at times, tedious and time consuming, but serve as a primer on how towns work. Perhaps those who seek higher office should have in their background a history of serving on those two committees before seeking to govern us from on high.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
