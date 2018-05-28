To The Daily Sun,
I have indirectly paid taxes in Laconia for 26 years as an owner at the Summit of Four Seasons. I am troubled by discussions of what I see as a reduction of services from the current efficient protections of the Laconia Fire-based EMS system. The governing body is comparing a private out of state for profit ambulance service because they may be able to reduce cost. The fact is it will reduce service to the citizens and guest of Laconia and the Lakes Region.
Did you know that there are only nine members on duty in both stations (downtown 6, Weirs 3) to handle all emergencies that occur in the city? Today ALL members of the Laconia Fire Department provide ambulance, fire, water rescue, auto extrication services and whatever incident they get called to. These professionals really do move between ambulances, fire engines and ladder trucks every day to handle the multiple emergency calls received by the Laconia Fire department in a very timely manner. It is hard to imagine how we could be much more efficient than the fire-based EMS model Laconia currently employs. I seem to recall not many years ago an outside private contractor paid for by the City Council evaluated the staffing and recommended hiring additional personnel due to Laconia’s workload which has continued to increase.
A private for profit ambulance service will only provide ambulance services, they will take great pictures of your firefighters (those that are left) fighting fires, performing water rescues and cutting patients out of cars but they will not provide the service you get today. It cost money to pay people to be ready to provide emergency services and the income is coming from taxes and patient billing. If the taxation (subsidies) is reduced the billing and collections has to be at higher more aggressive rates (someone has to pay for it). The private/for-profit service may have cheaper overhead but the only way is to pay lower salaries which means employees are always looking for better paying jobs with better benefits so you usually see more turnover and less experienced providers. Just because someone has a license does not mean they are a good provider or they know Laconia or, in the out-of-state providers case New Hampshire.
The City of Laconia is projecting a combined 2019 budget in excess of $44,000,000, a small savings or cost shifting will not save anyone any noticeable reduction in our tax bills. So one has to ask themselves if we did save a little money at the cost of Fire, EMS and technical rescue services would it be worth the risk of our children, grandchildren or our elderly parent’s health, safety or forbid lives. I THINK NOT.
Please support the City of Laconia Fire-based Emergency Medical Services that we rely on today.
Raymond A. Bushey, Jr.
Sheldon, Vermont
