To The Daily Sun,
As a daily reader of The Laconia Daily Sun (many thanks for the job the paper does in providing information on the local scene), I find it interesting that folks like Steve Earle and others indicate that progressives and liberals lack critical thinking skills.
Here’s a scenario where critical thinking skills are not needed. Suppose you are on the board of directors of a major American company seeking a new president and you have resumes sitting in front of you. You pick up the first one and begin to read:
1. I have submitted my resume because I think the position will enhance my position in society and also enhance my wealth.
2. I’ve never held a political position and up until one of my supporters told me of the role of president in the U.S. Constitution, never read or understood that document.
3. I graduated from the Wharton Business School, but my father bought my way into that school. I complained that Barack Obama took too long to provide a birth certificate and also never provided a transcript of his grades, yet, I won’t provide my school grades and definitely won’t provide my tax returns. You know, I am being audited.
4. I’ve been married three times, divorced twice. My present wife is an immigrant from Eastern Europe and I fast tracked her parents as immigrants. I won’t support immigrants from Latin American countries nor from the s***hole countries of Africa.
5. I don’t have any sincere religious beliefs and definitely won’t allow folks from Muslim countries to immigrate or travel to the U.S.
6. I lack good interpersonal skills as evidenced by the fact that many of the folks I’ve hired are either under indictment, in prison, or quickly left my employment.
7. I’ve cheated a number of subcontractors and have saved lots of money by declaring bankruptcy a number of times. A number of the companies I’ve started have failed, including casinos in N.J., a steak company, bottled water company, a university, and now I just sell my name rather than actually running a company.
8. I’m one of the smartest persons in the world (folks with high intelligence and who belong to MENSA, usually don’t mention that fact) and don’t need to read or listen closely to advice.
9. I have a “perfect” vocabulary. In fact, it’s so perfect, that I use that word all the time to describe my actions. I’m really great on the phone, writing tweets, and making speeches before my adoring public.
10. I put up a full-page advertisement maligning the Central Park four and when they were found not-guilty, I never apologized or redacted that claim. I really never apologize for my errors.
As a member of the board, I would quickly toss this resume into the circular file. What would you do, Steve? And yet this individual won the electoral college vote and may do so again this coming November. No critical thinking needed to make this decision.
Larry Spencer
Registered Republican
Plymouth
