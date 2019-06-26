To The Daily Sun,
I am wondering if anyone can help me to understand the new proposed 2019 legislation for LNAs in the state of New Hampshire? In a letter I received, it is stated that the N.H. Board of Nursing is going to “eliminate the requirements for licensure for nursing assistants.” One part of this new proposal is they intend to remove criminal background checks on licensed nursing assistants at a savings of $47. I am wondering how this is in any way good for the profession that cares for the most vulnerable sector of our society, the elderly.
I understand the shortage of LNAs in the state of New Hampshire, and I also understand that New Hampshire has one of the highest populations of elderly that need assistance in caring for themselves. But does this mean that anyone who may have a criminal background can enter into their lives and perhaps take advantage of them? I believe we have a need to know who is entering our loved one’s lives, and by doing a background check and requiring a license provides the information we need. What are we doing by not requiring this? Are we saying that the elderly is any less in need of quality people to care for them?
Is this $47 really too much to make sure we are getting quality people to care for our senior citizens? Is asking the LNA to hold a license too much to ask? We are dumbing down one of the hardest-working fields in healthcare and exposing the most vulnerable members of our society. We are lowering the standards to a dangerous level, and there must be other ways of recruiting effectively.
Again, if anyone in the health care field can help me understand this, please reply. I intend to research this more and any feedback is appreciated.
Lastly, I would not want someone to care for my mother or father or brother who has not been cleared from criminal activity. Would you?
Jennifer Baker
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.