To The Daily Sun,
In response to Ms. Zock and Ms. Seeger, I am a Republican who voted for the orange idiot. Not because I thought he was actually capable of doing a decent job, but because Clinton was no better. In hindsight, I should have just stayed home on voting day, because I seriously regret my decision to tick that box with his name next to it every day.
Ms. Seeger, I don’t blame Trump for everything that is wrong; it is both sides. To Ms. Zock, the “strong man” you speak of is no more than a loudmouth coward whose track record shows no real accomplishment — to me. If you like him, great. Just don’t try to convince me he’s the savior of America. He’s not doing the job I halfheartedly elected him for, so I have a right to complain. Publicly, and loudly. I have to hear you lot fawn all over him, but you can’t stand criticism of him from anyone? I don’t think so.
I also can’t help that the stereotypical Trump supporter is a white geriatric, or young white, uneducated, and probably a pickup-driving moron with a flag in the bed, but those are the facts, not fake news. I didn’t make it up; look at the polls. No, they don’t show how many have tattered flags in the beds, but you get the point, right?
Want to be a real “patriot”? Spend some money at Walmart for a new flag instead of a 30-pack of Natural Light, OK? If you think a faded, tattered U.S. flag flapping around is “patriotic” you really ARE a moron. It doesn’t matter what party you favor — it’s wrong and disrespectful.
Ms. Zock, people probably think you’re a Vermont hippie for Bernie in your Subaru — another stereotype. In case you’re curious, I am neither old, uneducated, or drive a pick-up. Go figure. I still voted for your favorite buffoon. Believe me, that is as hard to say as it is to admit.
I can’t — and won’t — apologize for speaking up against stupidity and false hope in an incompetent leader. What I can do is apologize to Steve Earle, though. Our political viewpoints are lightyears apart, but he has always taken the high road and never personally attacked me, as I have him. Mr. Earle, I apologize for the mean-spirited responses to you; passionate viewpoints or not, they were unnecessary and unconstructive.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
