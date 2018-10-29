To The Daily Sun,
Here we are less then a week before we vote for those who will represent us for the next two years. I hope you will take a look back over the last two years and ask if the Republican Party being in the majority made things better for you. Members of the Republican Party have been working very hard to make a better New Hampshire for all.
A particularly difficult issue for both parties is the war on drugs. My Democrat opponent is attacking me for my conservative values and she claims I don't understand addiction. While growing up with an alcoholic dad and an enabling mom I may understand better than most people do and no amount of money spent will make a difference. Sobriety has to come from within the person; no exceptions.
The war on drugs is no longer a war. It has become part of our economy. Drug money is in real estate, banking, the legal profession and yes, even in politics. Unfortunately, all we hear is the need for more of your tax dollars to treat the addicted. A case in point was when the county delegation recently voted to give 1.3 million of your tax dollars back to the state to leverage more of your federal tax dollars for the purpose of funding drug treatment centers, one of which is owned by a Democrat on the delegation, who voted in favor of it. So who is really winning this war?
The Democrats claim they will fix high property taxes but 97 percent of House Democrats voted against increasing revenue distribution to cities and towns this past session. Democrat's claim they will make education and health care free, and mandate businesses to provide paid family medical leave. There are only two ways to achieve this, cut spending to other services or increase revenues — and spending cuts are never on the Democrat agenda.
What is on their agenda? To enact an income and sales tax claiming it will reduce property taxes. All we have to do is look at New Jersey to see a perfect example of how that failed. We need to get all Republicans elected so we can continue with the progress we have made over the last two years. I ask for your vote on November 6 and I will try to do what is best for all the people of N.H.
Raymond Howard, Jr.
Alton
