To The Daily Sun,
With skiing as my favorite outdoor activity, I am alway excited as this time of year finally arrives ending the “long season of discontent” and I can once again hit the slopes.
I read the report in Saturday’s Daily Sun regarding the onset of winter weather and noted the reporter’s observation that, "Like farmers, ski area operators are highly dependent on favorable weather conditions, and so far this year, they like what they are seeing.” The headline says it all: "Ski operators are ready for business as snow flies.”
All of them, that is, except for the operation right here in our own backyard: Gunstock. You see, SOME are ready, but not all. A companion piece in the paper lists the areas that have opened, or are planning to open within a week. So why can't Gunstock open and catch the Thanksgiving holiday weekend?
After all the usual laments about bad weather conditions in past seasons and vacation weeks lost, and thus revenues, I am very disappointed that Gunstock isn’t among the list of mountains ready to drop the ropes and get the lifts turning. The weather is all perfectly set for snowmaking conditions, and we've had help from mother nature. What more could we ask for?
In the article, long-time director Goddard talks of being ready for the Christmas holiday week. Huh? Who knows what the weather will do THEN? We have an upcoming holiday weekend and they aren’t opening? What happens if Christmas is a washout? I honestly cannot fathom why management fails to capitalize whenever they can to help their situation. Well I can, actually- there's ZERO incentive to change or improve when it's a government-run operation.
I have season passes at both Gunstock and Loon Mountain. Public sector and private sector. It’s a tale of “two cities.” I’ll have already spent at least one day on the slopes by the time this letter gets published. And it won’t be here in my backyard. Hopefully the Christmas week will be one that’s glorious for skiing- and we won’t have to hear again how it was too cold, or too warm, thus causing yet another financial blow to the taxpayer-underwritten entity.
Doug Lambert
Gilford
Doug, I forgot. My pass at Gunstock is midweek only
I'm spoiled because I skied Killington for 30 years because I used to live in the Upper Valley. Then when I moved over here, it was the Threedom Pass. Then it was Ragged. Now it's Gunstock because I can night ski with my wife. If not for that, I'd be elsewhere. I have 3 distincttypes of skis. All around men (K2 Apache Crossfires), GS (Volkyl Racetigers) and super fat powder skis (Salomon Quest 106). I am retired and can ski anytime. If you need a ski buddy any time, contact me (James Veverka) thru messenger on Facebook. I still ski fast, too. And being an instructor for 13 years, I am also adept at relaxed paces
