To The Daily Sun,
I begin this letter with deep appreciation to our current Gilford School Board. Outstanding schools don’t just happen. It takes an exceptional team working together with their primary focus being the students they serve. So thank you for your time, energy and all that you do to make the lives of Gilford families better.
One of of the five seats within Gilford School Board is up for election next week. Among the candidates running, one person stands out with strengths that offer a significant opportunity for our community. Amber LaTorre is a strong advocate for public education while fully understanding the needs of taxpayers. Amber is a committed community member who regularly attends School Board meetings, and is a supporter of the Choose Love program that promotes self-empowerment, resilience, connection, and optimism among students, and ultimately creates safer schools and healthier families and community.
I have known Amber LaTorre since our kids were in preschool. Amber has always had a commitment to showing support for the Gilford School District. My favorite thing about Amber though, is that she is not interested in pushing partisan politics within the School Board. Amber is interested in making decisions based on facts, research and continuing the progress our hard-working School Board has made in this community (making Gilford Elementary School the best in the state!)
Amber LaTorre is a skilled systems thinker who is able to see that no issue exists in a vacuum and that decisions made at the School Board have impact on the entire community. She is an advocate for students and teachers. Her experience as the district finance manager at Mercedes Benz Financial Services is a huge asset for our community as budget decisions are considered. Amber is thoughtful of how policies impact students and families and she wants to continue building the social and emotional learning curriculum that includes mental health and safety for our children.
Amber will continue the great work of the Gilford School Board, building an outstanding educational community. Amber LaTorre is the person for the job and deserves your vote on March 10!
Nicole Hogan
Gilford
