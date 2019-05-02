To The Daily Sun,
Concerned about property taxes, and want strong schools?
Coming up is an opportunity to answer the question: How are public schools funded in New Hampshire, and what part do property taxes play? The answers affect all citizens and taxpayers, in New Hampshire even more than other states.
All over the country, schools have been forced to postpone certain education priorities. This became more noticeable after the 2008 economic downturn.
Here is how it plays out in New Hampshire: Across the 50 states, property taxes account for about 45 percent of public school funding. However, New Hampshire property tax payers pay 62 percent of the cost, with the state chipping in about 28 percent toward an adequate education. Every town struggles with how to fund education.
We know of advantages to education for all; here is a new one to me. A recent study shows that a 10 percent increase in per-pupil spending is associated with a 17 percent increase in adult earnings for low-income students, plus improved state economies. Citizens making a decent wage become taxpayers and contributors. (CBPB.org, 2019).
Another is: Working with parents, public schools show our young people they are part of a community, belong to a world bigger than themselves. This is especially important in these challenging times, when change comes quickly. It’s the small-town sense of belonging that makes a difference in New Hampshire. We are fortunate, because troubling behaviors arise when there is not a sense of belonging. Cutting funding ends up costing money in many potentially serious ways.
The overriding question is: Are there ways to support our young people, support our communities and address property tax relief?
Ask your representative how property tax relief is being addressed.
Keeping up with bills in Concord is challenging (http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us), even with good coverage in the local papers by our legislators. In the past, property tax solutions got little attention in our state budget, though we hear “keep taxes down” in Concord.
To get a clearer picture, come to the Education Funding Forum on Wednesday, May 8, 7-8 p.m., at the Great Hall on Main Street in Wolfeboro. This is a bipartisan presentation by local legislators and citizens interested in education funding in New Hampshire. John Tobin and Andru Volinsky are well-versed and have traveled the state to present this program.
Hope to see you there.
Beth Fox
Wolfeboro
