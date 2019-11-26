To The Daily Sun,
Once again there is a limited enrollment period, now through Dec. 15, as well as the elimination of government-provided navigators to assist those in need of help to access free or low-cost health care. To answer the need, NH NAVIGATOR is a free, grant-funded program available to all New Hampshire residents for enrolling in free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid, CHIP, or the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Please call 877-211-6284 or 603-931-3858, or email healthcare.gov, to get your questions answered or to make an appointment.
Those already enrolled in the Marketplace can receive re-enrollment help as well. A family of four earning up to $103,000 may qualify for free or reduced-cost health insurance. New plans and prices are available. Be sure to share this resource with anyone you may know who could benefit from this service.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.