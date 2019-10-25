To The Daily Sun,
I’m very concerned about the type of campaign Rep. Spanos is running in his bid to become Laconia’s next mayor. His comments at last week’s forum and the literature he’s dropping off at peoples’ homes displays a fundamental misunderstanding of the issues facing Laconia.
Spanos’ tactic of playing on peoples’ fears and letting political ideology guide decisions is all too common. For those that follow Spanos’ behavior on the Belknap County Delegation, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Voters should remember how short sighted and pound foolish he’s been when opposing Belknap County’s CORE Program.
The CORE program in Belknap County is an evidenced-based rehabilitation program for those battling addiction. CORE works on achieving the proper balance among punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation. Traditionally, when someone was incarcerated and battling addiction, there were minimal if any sobriety programs offered. Some data indicates that without addiction programs the likelihood of someone returning to jail was upwards of 70 percent. This leads to higher incarceration rates and higher taxes to pay for an exploding jail population. Never mind the toll it took on those suffering and their families. CORE is based on a successful program in Sullivan County which experienced a drop in those returning to jail from 65 percent to 18 percent.
Since 85-93 percent of incarcerated persons are jailed for crimes related directly to addiction or committed to support their addiction, preparing people to reenter the community and stay sober is sound judicially and economically. Rep. Spanos’ opposition to fully funding CORE in a timely manner, and reneging on a promise made by his delegation, was driven by a highly partisan agenda.
Rep. Spanos, we all appreciate that addiction is a “scourge.” And I agree that those who traffic in narcotics should be punished. I hope you understand that so long as there is demand for narcotics, there will be drug dealers. Laconia and the county need to address addiction and decreasing demand through properly funded, evidence-based programs. Your failure to appreciate the successes of CORE and focus your campaign on illegal immigrants dealing drugs is nothing more than political fear-mongering.
I hope Laconia’s next mayor will possess a better understanding of addiction, how it affects individuals, families and communities. I hope our next mayor will understand that how we treat addiction has a direct impact on property taxes and the desirability of our community.
So, Mr. Spanos, I hope that you will never again be penny wise, pound foolish.
John S. Allen
Laconia
