To The Daily Sun,
SAU4/Newfound Area School District (NASD) and the school board are using sleight of hand to fool the voters that they need three million dollars in the budget to operate the district. The deception is to say nothing or very little about the bloated budget to the voters, so the voters stay un-informed. Sure, they have their meetings and present their budgets, which includes public comment, but when public comments are made they in most cases never respond nor listen. Why? Well, maybe the more they say the more they show their arrogance. As a last resort they will say it’s about the students or safety to get everything they want. Don’t be fooled.
I’m a numbers person, I work all day with numbers and you can make them sing to your favor and that is what they are doing with your tax dollars. Here are some examples:
1. Added $800,000 to the budget for a one-time expense, yet they kept it in the budget. (Shrrrrr, maybe the voters won’t notice.)
2. They had $1,500,000 left over on last year’s budget and that is after trying to find ways to spend it to reduce it to $1.5 million. (Shrrrrr, maybe the voters won’t notice.)
3. There are more than 20 students who are home or privately schooled which is a saving to the district of $300,000 to $400,000. (Shrrrrr, maybe the voters won’t notice.)
4. Our schools accommodate about 2,200 students, there are currently about 1,100 students, which means our schools are only half filled. (Shrrrrr, maybe the voters won’t notice.)
5. They also wash over the fact each year there are less students attending NASD. (Shrrrrr, maybe the voters won’t notice.)
This waste needs to stop and all this money given back to the taxpayers. Shame on them not trying to find ways to reduce your taxes but would rather spend more of them.
Remember, they are over-taxing you by at least $3,000,000 dollars every year so mark your calendars for the February 2nd deliberative session to lower your taxes by removing this waste. Ask for an absentee ballot if you will be away when the final vote takes place in March. Take a stand and live free or die!
John Sellers
Bristol
