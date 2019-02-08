To The Daily Sun,
Newfound Area Deliberative Session was this past Saturday and even though the SAU and school personal got the word out that the budget may be reduced and won the day, they lost the battle, and our kids lost, too. I heard plenty of reasons why not to lower the budget, including New Hampton School must use the New Hampton Prep School. Danbury, Bristol and the middle schools are lacking in many areas as well.
My amendment was to lower the budget by the $1.2 million which was the same amount the SAU had left over last year. Do not forget the SAU kept the $800 thousand that was supposed to be a one-time expense and that is now rolled into the budget forever. Governments schools should be looking for ways to be more efficient with less dollars. My motto on government spending is, spend money to save us money.
Our kids and teachers deserve better. We have lost 200 students over the past 10 years and have less state revenue because of it. This causes us to use more property tax money in areas (paving, building repairs, etc.) when it should be used in other areas (school uniforms, new computers, tablets, software, late buses, etc.) where the students and teachers benefit.
We need to start talking and start thinking outside the box. Close Danbury, New Hampton and Bristol elementary schools. Remodel the middle school, build a middle school wing onto the high schcool and move the elementary students and the SAU office to the remodeled middle school. We got to stop wasting money and kicking the can down the road for our kids to figure out what to do.
We have $43 million in facility needs and doing the above could save half that or more. We will all benefit from these ideas and others in the long run. We need to look out 30 to 70 years not next year or the year after. I would like the system to operate more efficiently for less money. Lastly, we must not forget many in our district have much less than we do or are on fixed incomes.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.