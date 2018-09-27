To The Daily Sun,
Seniors and others, hold on to your wallets and purses. I was at the Newfound school board meeting on Monday Sept. 24 and what a full house it was. There are a few things going on which recent articles paint a rosy picture but, I hope I can paint the real picture.
The school board is starting a Capital Improvements Program (CIP) or at least that is what they are calling it to the tune of about one million dollars a year for the next several years — which they passed without you or me having a vote. Do our schools need fixing, yes, but to compress 30 years of minimal maintenance into just a few years and put that on the backs of our seniors who live off Social Security alone is just wrong. Seniors, your Social Security increases will not even come close to pay for all they want.
Sure, they found $1.5 million of revenue (your money) and they are going to give back one million dollars this November but tjeu will keep about $500,000. Right here alone tells me we are being over taxed by $1.5 million. Keep in mind, Bristol alone pays about $8 million of the school’s $24 million bloated budget.
Somehow, this school board needs to start listening and thinking outside the box. All I and others heard the other night from them is negativity, we can’t do this, we can’t do that, the voters will never approve, WOW. Don’t they know, anything can be sold to the voters if a clear accurate picture is painted along with a clear understanding of how much the cost or savings will be? It was done in 2017, when Archie Auger asked for $800,000 for a new roof at deliberative session. Then the school board never took it out of the budget the following year, yet everyone knew it was for a one-time expense.
Seniors and those who want to save some money, our turn is coming to make the school board listen and think outside the box, it is called Deliberative Session — which is in February. That is when we can reduce the $24 million budget. From there it will go to the voters on voting day in March and that is when we will vote for the lower of the two budgets presented on the ballot. Stay tuned, more to come.
John Sellers
Bristol
