To The Daily Sun,
These past years have shown us that every vote still counts. From school boards to selectboards to state and federal positions. Take the time and vote on March 14 and go to your town meeting to have a say on spending.
We are supporting both Fran Wendelboe from New Hampton and Randall Kelley from Bristol to represent the people on the school board of the Newfound Area School District.
Fran has been a steady rock on the school board these last few years bringing years of knowledge and wisdom to the board. She truly cares about the students and staff.
Randall will always put the students first, to make sure their needs are being met, so when they leave school after 12 years, they will have confidence going into the workforce or on to higher education. Randall will speak up against programs and materials that are age inappropriate and other teachings that do not focus on the core of learning the ABC’s and 123’s.
Both candidates will work hard to protect our kids by making sure none of the things you have heard of in the news will get any further traction in our schools. They will watch the spending and question curriculum. They will help decide if a new elementary school is needed or how Bridgewater, Hebron and Groton leaving the district will affect the rest of us.
Vote for Fran and Randall on March 14.
Reach Fran at mattwenfran@myfairpoint.net or 603-381-7988.
Reach Randall at BristolNHisgreat@gmail.com.
Representatives of the seven towns of the Newfound Area School District
Rep. Lex Berezhny
Rep. Carroll Brown
Rep. Tom Ploszaj
Rep. Alvin See
Rep. John Sellers
