To The Daily Sun,
Newfound Area Deliberative Session is this Saturday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at the high school.
It is a new year and along comes our responsibility to control what the Newfound School District spends. We live in a great school district and we appreciate the teachers and staff, but we must control the spending.
Over a year ago, money was added for a one-time expense to replace the high school roof — job well done and completed. This money is now in the budget forever. Then, last year’s budget was never fully spent, great job SAU/school board saving us a bunch of money to the tune of $1.5 million, but now it is time to give it back.
The deliberative session is where we can control the spending and let the SAU/school board know what we can afford. Stand up for many in our district that are poor and less fortunate and our seniors that are trying to survive on fixed incomes.
John Sellers
Bristol
