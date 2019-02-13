To The Daily Sun,
There have been a few changes to Medicare for 2019 that I would like to make beneficiaries aware of. If you receive Extra Help there is no longer a continuous open enrollment period. If you need to make a change, you are now only able to do so once per calendar quarter in the first three quarters of the year (January-March, April-June, and July-September). Changes become effective the following month. Medicare beneficiaries (including those with Extra Help) can change their Part D plan during Medicare’s Annual Enrolment Period from October 15 through December 7, as usual.
There is now a Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period beginning January 1 through March 31 each year. During this time, beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan will have one opportunity to change their Medicare Advantage plan to another Medicare Advantage plan or go back to original Medicare with or without a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan. Changes take effect the first of the following month.
Lastly, ServiceLink of Belknap County is offering New to Medicare workshops on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, March 29, from 9:30 – 10:30 and Thursday, April 25 from 10:30 - 11:30. The workshop is for those who will soon be enrolling in Medicare and is FREE and open to anyone. All workshops are held at the ServiceLink office located at 67 Water St, Suite 105 Laconia. Registration is required.
ServiceLink Resource Center serves as your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) office, providing free, up-to-date, and unbiased information regarding Medicare. For more information on SHIP, changes to Medicare in 2019, or to register for a New to Medicare Workshop, please contact me at 603-707-5871.
Lori Raymond
ServiceLink Resource Center of Belknap County
