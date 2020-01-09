To The Daily Sun,
This inauguration is a very special event, and a twofold one, welcoming new Mayor Andrew Hosmer and saying good-bye to present Mayor Ed Engler.
One should rightly begin by saying good-bye and follow with hello to the new mayor. However, as most of you know, I do things a bit differently, and have known and served on the Council with Mayor Engler for several years. Mayor-elect Hosmer has served a little less than two years on the Council and I did not serve during that time. I know he was an outstanding state senator for our district and did many fine things for our city. On the council, he has done his work diligently, but has not been very vocal, so it is still a mystery where his thoughts lie. His new job will create more opportunities for his ideas and concerns. It is a challenge, as we all know how much Mayor Engler has used the bully pulpit to push his agenda forward and to present the facts clearly and concisely to the public.
Mayor-elect Hosmer will have no trouble verbalizing his positions. He is a former district attorney from Springfield, Massachusetts. I mention the city because I, too, am from Springfield, Massachusetts.
His other challenge will be fulfilling the countless demands for his time at events of all kinds — big ones and little ones, but as the city’s representative, all important to those wishing his appearance.
There are many challenges facing the city and many projects still left undone. He will have his hands full, but he has big hands and he will do everything needed to accomplish whatever is presented. We all wish him well.
I don’t know if Ed remembers, but I was the first one to encourage him to run for mayor, along with Mayor Seymour, and while many had their doubts of a newspaper editor and publisher being fair, he soon proved that the worries were needless. The Sun has always printed the good and the bad. I didn’t always agree with his point of view and still have a few doubts, but you can’t deny the extent he went every day to do the business of this office. He did more investigation into a subject than anyone I ever knew. He kept a schedule that would defeat a normal person. I always called him my historian, as he always gave the whole story and background on everything.
We all know Ed has had some serious health issues, and yet he has kept the same schedule of going to everything and doing everything. He conducts the Council meetings brilliantly, allowing all to have their say and very courteous to all, even those who were critical of the Council or himself personally.
It will be these things that will be a challenge for our new mayor. Mayor Hosmer will not be filling Ed’s shoes; he will be filling his own. Good luck to Mayor Hosmer. Good-bye, Mayor Engler, and God go with you. You did a fine job.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.