I see that Chuck Schumer is telling New Hampshire voters for whom to vote for in the U.S. Senate race. Chuck: You don’t live in New Hampshire, you don’t vote in New Hampshire, you don’t pay taxes in New Hampshire and you don’t even buy a single thing in New Hampshire to help the New Hampshire economy. New Hampshire voters of either party don’t like to be told how to vote from someone from out of state.
You suggest General Don Bolduc would be “authoritarian” if elected to the U.S. Senate. I seem to remember an Army General who successfully ran for President twice. No one suggested that Dwight Eisenhower might be authoritarian if elected, as you do about General Bolduc. When you put your life on the line for your country as many times as he has, you might have the right to criticize him; until you do, please keep out of New Hampshire politics and pay attention to what goes on in New York, or you might lose your cushy job.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
