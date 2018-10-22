To The Daily Sun,
This election is important. While presidential elections will usually get a larger turnout, mid-terms are critical to keep the political process moving in the right direction, especially this election, in this state, this year. New Hampshire has the third lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.7 percent. The State of New Hampshire Division of Accounting Services has reported that through the month of September revenue is above plan by $44.9 million (9.6 percent) and above prior year by $40.0 million (8.4 percent). Business taxes are above plan by $44.2 million (32.1 percent) and $33.3 million (22.4 percent) above prior year.
These statistics are not by accident, they are the result of our Legislature and governor in Concord doing the right things. A healthy economy with low unemployment starts with a healthy business climate. That is being accomplished. It is also necessary to cut unnecessary and burdensome regulation. That is being accomplished. A balanced budget with realistic and conservative revenue estimates was approved. This is a budget with increases in areas that needed additional funding while actually decreasing tax rates.
When I learned that three of the four state representatives for Belknap County District 2 (Meredith/Gilford) were not running for re-election I was disappointed as they were some of the legislators that made this happen. It was then that I decided I would run to be your representative to work to continue this success. I am a life-long resident of New Hampshire and have lived in Meredith and operated a business in Meredith for over 20 years. I know it takes hard work, a lot of time and a will to do the right thing to be successful and that is what I will bring to this position. I respectfully ask for your vote November 6.
Jonathan Mackie
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.