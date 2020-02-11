Go vote, whoever you are!
New Hampshire has a great election system. We have paper ballots. Our primary is run by the state, not by the party. The workers at the polls are not party members, they are selected and paid and trained by the town or city.
Remember, there are both Republican and Democrat ballots. Everyone has choices.
In New Hampshire, your vote counts.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
