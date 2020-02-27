To The Daily Sun,
I am asking the residents to not rush into building a new Belmont Police Station and vote "no" on this. We can then have the town's officials find a better location for the current design. I feel, and many others feel, that that it should be placed on the same land next to the Belmont Fire Station, which is the best place for it for emergency vehicle access. We can simply put up lane restrictions for traffic to not block the Fire Station entrance.
This I feel would be a better use of your tax dollars, the town has already spent money in the past fixing up the Meeting House, why tear it down?
Dennis Grimes
Belmont
