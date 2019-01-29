To The Daily Sun,
Many New Year’s resolutions were made just a few weeks ago. For a great deal of people these included giving back to their community. Even if that wasn’t an original resolution there’s no reason why it cannot be a goal now.
There are many deserving non-profit organizations that can use support. Regardless of what a person’s calling is they should follow it. For your knowledge, New Beginnings — Without Violence and Abuse is in need of crisis line advocates and other volunteers. Belknap County’s domestic and sexual violence crisis center and shelter, New Beginnings, operates a 24/7 hotline where victims and survivors can access trained advocates for support, information, emergency assistance, and safety planning. No one need go through a sexual assault exam or police report alone.
An ideal potential volunteer is compassionate, non-judgmental, and open to a level of uncertainty. New Beginnings provides the training and resources necessary to provide crisis line advocacy, plus 24/7 access to a staff member for assistance or support. Additionally, volunteers are able to work from home and pick their own shifts. Training is offered year round, but sessions are being planned for late February.
In the words of one survivor, “I am sober, have my children full-time, my abuser isn't in our lives right now at all, and we just got our very own apartment. I hope one day I will be able to give back to this cause because it really did save my life!” ― 'Kathleen' (pseudonym)
Interested individuals can reach out by calling (603) 528-6511 or emailing aa@newbeginningsnh.org.
Alicia Alec Dufield
Laconia
