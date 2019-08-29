To The Daily Sun,
A lot has been discussed in this paper and other places about turning the grassy square near Sanborn Park into a parking lot. I feel as though there are two groups being lumped into this. The local businesses and city leaders who want to pave this area for parking and the residents who are against it. I don’t think it’s that black and white.
I am a local neighbor who is one hundred percent FOR turning this area into a parking lot. Admittedly, we are not abutters, however we are very close. When my wife and I bought our house about 12 years ago the market dropped drastically right after. We had woods behind our house that were soon bulldozed and an apartment complex went up with a big old light in their parking lot that lit up our whole back yard. We knew little of Laconia and we were not happy, but we were stuck because of the market.
Through the years, most of the abandoned, decaying houses have been flipped and families have been moving in, increasing the value of the neighborhood. We gradually got used to and accepted our backyard situation. Coincidently, in the weeks prior to the recent sale of the Opera House (which we actually had no idea that’s what it was) and the abandoned business next door (Jilley’s or something?) my wife and I were even discussing looking into buying that property, just so we could raze it. It is such an eyesore and seemed to serve no purpose.
We were very excited when the sales happened and envision a classy, revamped Lakeport area, not only to increase the property values in the area, but because we have come to love Laconia since deciding to move here over a decade ago. It has brought excitement into a depressed area.
My family loves the outdoors and generally I would never advocate losing areas where kids can be outside and be active. However with Sanborn Park remaining the same and Leavitt Park and the WOW Trail being within walking distance along with the many hikes, beaches and other outdoor activities readily available to the residents of Laconia, I think we could go without this area.
Here’s another important point, I drive past that park three to four times every day for over the past 12 years. I cannot recall EVER seeing any kids playing in this area. Sure some residents walk their dogs through there occasionally and I’ve seen the police or fire or somebody have a cookout there like one day a year. But did you know it actually used to have a baseball diamond? Of course you didn’t, because nobody EVER plays organized games of baseball or softball there. It’s an unused relic, and if you could put parking there with some lighting that is soft and aimed down along with maybe a wall or something for the abutters it would be used by not only the locals for access to the nearby businesses, but also ignite a spot for tourists to be able to actually explore a renovated Lakeport.
Just another idea, there is a rather large grass lot down on Mechanic Street, off of Laurel Street. Why not explore purchasing this unused lot and building a new, state of the art Lakeport post office there. Then raze the one directly behind Fratello’s and build parking there as well! That’s a win-win if you ask me.
Thomas Lemay
Laconia
