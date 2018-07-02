To The Daily Sun,
The 21th Annual Jewish Food Festival is on Sunday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 210 Court Street in Laconia.
To celebrate the 21st year anniversary, Temple B’nai Israel of Laconia must be doing something right.
The event started by selling a few oversized hotdogs and some rummage sale items on the front lawn. Today it is celebrating 21 years of bringing authentic Jewish Food to Lakes Region. One day a year, for 21 years, the delectable aromas of the steaming pastrami and the garlic in the pickles, together with the sizzle of freshly made cheese blintzes cooking before your eyes in farm fresh butter have filled the area in and around the temple’s Court St. address.
Constantly improving the quality of the food and the raising the levels of customer service have kept this event relevant since 1997. The twenty-first anniversary is special to those who have lived in the area for that long and is eye opening to those in the Lakes Region here for the first time. It is highly unexpected to find authentic Jewish food in the middle of New Hampshire, let alone food of such high quality and flavor.
The tastes and the smells are a common ground for everyone and Jewish Food is the ultimate comfort food, a mixture of tradition and food:
Available to eat at the Festival or takeout: cheese blintzes; sandwiches filled with your choice of: pastrami, brisket, corned beef or tongue (with half sour pickle spear, and coleslaw on rye or roll);knishes (meat & potato); chopped herring; chopped chicken liver; assorted baked goods, including strudel, and rugelach.
Evan’s New York Style Deli, located in Marblehead, Mass. will continue to be the supplier of deli meats. Evan cooks his own meats and will bring his pastrami, corned beef, and tongue into the festival for the third year.
In addition, frozen and ready to heat at home: blintzes, meat knishes, potato knishes, latkes (potato pancakes), matzo ball soup, noodle kugel, and stuffed cabbage will be available for takeout while supplies last.
Love to shop? Well, that is covered too. The Nearly New Boutique out on the front lawn has hundreds of treasures just waiting to be found. The boutique will open around 9 a.m. with furniture items, linens, children's games and toys, puzzles, strollers, port-a-cribs, kitchen items, books, jewelry, picture frames and so much more
The Jewish Festival takes place at Temple B’nai Israel in Laconia. which will be tented and credit cards are accepted.
More information can be found at www.tbinh.org and questions should be directed to foodfestival@tbinh.org.
DON’T MISS IT AND DON’T BE LATE. NO MATTER HOW MUCH IS COOKED, and they make a lot, THERE ARE NEVER ANY LEFTOVERS.
Stu Needleman
Moultonborough
