To The Daily Sun,
Vote NO on both ballot questions.
The principles and ideas behind both amendments are widely popular, and when I first read them, I thought, “it’s a no-brainer.” Who doesn’t like privacy and accountable government? But after reading analysis from various sides of the issue and listening to several town leaders, I find I cannot support either. And you, too, should vote “NO.”
The first ballot question would expose our towns to a potential flood of frivolous lawsuits, all of which would be underwritten by you and me — the taxpayers. It isn’t hard to imagine the next Edward and Elaine Brown deciding to sue the state to prevent paying their fair share of taxes. Even cases which are dismissed can still end up costing the state — or our towns — significant amounts in litigation fees. It happened in Plymouth, costing us about $50,000. And now in Hebron, there is another such suit concerning the Town Hall renovation. I do support Bill Duncan in his attempts to prevent public money from funding private religious schools — a violation of our state Constitution. But we need to be careful about changing our Constitution to affect just one issue.
The second ballot question — a right to privacy — is more complex than it might seem. The language is simple but too narrow. It would grant privacy from government intrusion, but not from private intrusion. It complicates some functions at the DMV and the ability for our government to evaluate means-tested government services.
The principles in both amendments seem good on the surface, but the language needs to be reconsidered. I think we should not pass either of these questions as written.
Joyce Weston
Plymouth
