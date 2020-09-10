To The Daily Sun,
I think of myself as a traditional Republican, one with a social conscience and a genuine concern for the environment, that’s why I’ll be voting for Bill Bolton for State Senate in District 2. As a former Republican state representative, I would frequently work across the aisle with my Democratic colleagues to pass legislation regarding conservation efforts, I no longer see that kind of work being done across the aisle by our current senator.
With Bill’s experience as chair of the Pemigewasset River Local Advisory Committee and — having worked alongside him — on the Plymouth Conservation Commission, I see someone that will fight to preserve and protect our state’s natural beauty. Who better to promote local conservation efforts and ensuring our local rivers and lakes remain untainted by harmful chemicals than the very man that tests those waters for harmful chemicals?
Bill has worked tirelessly to promote the welfare of our state and by sending him to Concord I know we’ll have a friend in the Senate who will put conservation efforts at the top of his agenda. Please join me in voting for Bill Bolton on November 3.
Neil F. McIver
Member of Plymouth Selectboard
Plymouth
