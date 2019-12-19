To The Daily Sun,
Whew, just saw my neighbor to talk to a bit, as she passed, on her way home from work, my dogs and me on our road. She, too, is distressed by the Republicans’ twisting of facts, hoping to stay in Trump’s good graces. (Could be the only good thing about Donald John Trump is that he pays attention to flattery and sucking up.)
What can be done? This low time must be endured. I am so proud of the Democrats who are sticking by their Constitutional mandate to hold this president’s feet to the fire, because he must not be allowed to see himself as above the law and act on that. Period.
One more thing: These Republicans that invoke acting for me, speaking for me, they must cut it out. They should describe themselves as speaking for Trump’s base. Period. They are not speaking “for the American people.”
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
