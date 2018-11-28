To The Daily Sun,
Is that the sunset or just another California fire glowing in the west? It is just another symptom of global warming. Lots of hands are wringing but no solution is offered by those in power.
Their focus is on the latest crisis at our southern border.
The concept of global warming is not a glamorous one. In addition, it is hard to explain to those who don’t want to see the evidence. Well, good luck to them. For the rest of us there is only the how to best address current and future climate changes.
As I see the problem, there are two factors; evidence and acceptance. There is plenty of evidence. Even as a boy in Kansas I witnessed the things to come. Farming in dry areas without the benefit of irrigation caused a phenomenon called the dust bowl. I am here to tell you that when soil becomes airborne in a vast area it is a very scary thing. A solution was needed and found promptly. A change in the farming methods and the establishment of wind breaks brought the Great Plains back from disaster.
There is a need to see clearly the evidence we are being presented presently by our scientific community. Climatologists continue to pile evidence upon evidence of the impending climate changes. They talk about the polar ice melting. They refer to an expanding of the subtropical regions northward, causing our temperate zone to experience extreme weather events more frequently.
If we can just get our minds around those two concepts, we must conclude that a third environmental crisis is more than a possibility. What crisis you may be asking. An easy answer is sea level rise. That, along with aberrant weather events and wildfires are not going to go away. It may be too late to stop the process but we can take steps to slow it down while we develop ways to adapt.
How, then, do we cure, or at least treat this planet for what appears to be a near fatal condition? We could start by clearing our minds of defensive thinking. The planet is not to blame, it’s those who inhabit it. To quote an old comic, “we have met the enemy and it is us!”
Properly approached, problems beget solutions.
Let’s start with the atmosphere. There is too much carbon in the air and consequently, in the seas. As a result the oceans are becoming more acidic as result. Obviously, we should remove or slow down carbon emissions. The efforts in that area must be accompanied with a recognition that our waste stream is enormous. Pollution is the ugly stepchild of the modern world. We produce and throw away too much. Actually, it just gets removed from our sight not from the planet.
The more “civilized” we become the more pollution we generate. Living in New England has allowed us to escape some of the big trash issues. That said, our recycling efforts have not been a roaring success. To burn or not to burn; to bury or not bury are issues with price tags and environmental impacts. Efforts to reuse or convert are ongoing. Even more serious than the picture that I have just painted for you is the attitude of our leaders. Turning a blind eye will not be productive. When the cost of doing nothing begins to mount it may be too late.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
