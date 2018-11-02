To The Daily Sun,
I urge Gilford and Meredith voters who care about keeping our taxes low, keeping our state government small and less intrusive in our personal lives, upholding and protecting our constitutional rights, and generally supporting traditional New Hampshire and American family values, to cast their votes on Tuesday for Harry Bean, Glen Aldrich, Jon Mackie and Dee Jurius for state representatives.
Harry, Glen and Jon are all self-employed small business people. Harry’s family has been in Gilford since the mid-1800s. Jon and his family have owned and operated campgrounds in Meredith for many years, and he has been actively involved in various church and community affairs. He is careful and thoughtful and would be a great representative for our region.
I have personally worked with Harry Bean on the Gilford Budget Committee and with Glen Aldrich in the state House, and I can attest to the fact that they are very thoughtful and careful freedom-loving Americans who will represent our interests in Concord effectively.
Dee, with an extensive background in education and mental health counseling, has also been involved in a family owned small business in the Lakes Region. She will bring very useful perspectives to our future consideration of many critical issues, including education and dealing with our well-known mental health and drug abuse.
Please vote for Harry Bean, Glen Aldrich, Jon Mackie and Dee Jurius on Tuesday.
Norman J. Silber
Outgoing State Rep
Gilford
