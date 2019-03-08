To The Daily Sun,
To my Moultonborough neighbors and friends:
I urge you to come to Town Meeting on March 16 and vote yes on articles 6 and 8 to support the building of a new community center in the center of the village, at the Adele Taylor property.
I love that many of the places I need or want to go are in the village. My bank, my doctor, the schools, the post office, the library, town hall, the Old Country Store (what visit to Moultonborough is complete without a stop there, right?), my favorite coffee shop, a quick lunch, a yoga studio, our voting site and several other establishments that serve our community. I think the addition of a community center combined with parking and some green space would be a welcome addition to the mix. It would add to the vibrancy of our little town center without distracting from its New England charm. It might be an attraction to people looking to move to Moultonborough and might even draw some new families to town. We all know our schools could use more students.
There are some who say this proposal needs more study, hasn’t been vetted, or is contrary to the will of the voters. I respectfully disagree. I don’t remember how long ago we bought the Lions Club property but the support for a community center was one of the driving forces behind the purchase. Same with the Taylor property. Due to the ongoing debate around this issue a Blue Ribbon Commission was created to study it and make recommendations. They were provided years worth of data, conducted interviews and surveys, and in 2011 recommended a community center be built on town land that in an ideal world would be adjacent to school land. Enter the Taylor property. In 2013, a “sense of the town” vote was taken and 65 percent of those present supported the concept of creating a community center. In 2014, 61 percent of the voters present approved a $17,000 site study. And in 2014 an independent team from UNH studied the issue and recommended a “new indoor recreation center and gym facility” be built.
I do believe the issue has been thoroughly vetted and that the residents of Moultonborough continue to support the concept of creating a community center to serve all members of our community, young and old alike. I think the debate mostly comes down to how big a facility and on which site (Lions Club or Taylor property). As with any big capital projects there are pros and cons to both sides of the argument and good-intentioned people with opposing views. I know many of both, as they are my neighbors and friends. But I am quite sure that we could go on debating this one for another 10 or 15 years. There are probably some who would welcome that. I’m not one of them. I think we have a good proposal on the table, one that will enhance our town, serve our people, and best of all — keep our taxes among the lowest in the state.
Here’s the rub, though. Experience tells me that a majority of the residents of Moultonborough are in favor of this project. I’m not confident, though, that 67 percent of the voters who show up on March 16 will support it. That’s why I urge all those residents who are ready to see this project finally move forward to show up and Vote Yes! on Articles 6 and 8.
Andy Coppinger
Moultonborough
