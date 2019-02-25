To The Daily Sun,
Health insurance is too expensive! On this point, most all New Hampshire businesses and residents agree. Premiums have skyrocketed, deductibles are ridiculously high, and local businesses along with working families are looking for relief. What we don’t need is a new federal tax to add to these costs.
The Health Insurance Tax (HIT) went into effect in 2018. As a result, businesses will be taxed an additional $448 dollars for every employee plan purchased while couples on Medicare Advantage will see an increase of $472.
The good news is that even during these times of legislative gridlock, Congress has acted in a bi-partisan manner to suspend the tax from coming back in 2019. The problem is, if they don’t act again soon the tax will return in 2020.
President Trump has been clear that he opposes HIT. I am pleased to see Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Maggie Hassan are co-sponsoring bi-partisan legislation to delay the health insurance tax for two years while Congress can find a more permanent, less costly solution.
The health care issue is complicated, but one thing that can be done now to reduce costs is to suspend this tax. I applaud the efforts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking to work with the White House to ensure that businesses and working families aren’t negatively affected by this expensive fee. I encourage other members of Congress to follow New Hampshire’s lead.
Tony Giunta
Franklin
