To The Daily Sun,
Yes, what about Ned Gordon, that Republican candidate for the House of Representatives?
I met him when he was a high school student in Bristol. Some leadership qualities were budding — as a senior he’d been elected president of a student group. More has come.
The life paths he’s since taken present our state and local communities with rare opportunities through him. He has striven for local control, educational good sense and always considerations for individual rights.
There are yet those among us in politics who bring us together, accomplishing much in one half the time. I offer you Ned Gordon.
Peter Brown
Democrat
Alexandria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.