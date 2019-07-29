To The Daily Sun,
Gun violence at a Garlic Festival? Or, anywhere.....
Since when did it become okay to shoot people?
I know the world has changed since I grew up, but what is this about? If you have a problem with someone, walk away or talk it out. Who gave "you" permission to shoot someone. Certainly, not the Second Amendment of our Constitution.
Please, everyone, think about this!
Louise Rosand
Belmont
