To The Daily Sun,
Nothing has prepared us for the quixotic debacle that is our White House. The failures that our president has wrought upon our country are numerous and of malevolent consequence. His disdain for our military personnel, whether active duty, veteran, or family member, is one issue that is especially harmful.
Beginning with his boastful assertion that he knows more about the military then anyone else, including it’s general officer corps, this president has demonstrated a unique lack of leadership and understanding of the armed forces. He has mocked the service of John McCain, Tammy Duckworth, Alexander Vindman, all purple heart recipients, and countless others in an attempt to screen his own notable shortcomings. This from a military school cadet, supportive of the Vietnam War while knowing he would not go. One whose elitism garnered him five deferments and the opportunity to brag, in a televised interview, that while some men fought in Vietnam he fought his battles in New York City where “sexually transmitted diseases where a real danger." He has no clue as to what real danger is and, it is painfully obvious he could care less when others are confronted with it.
Here is a president who nonchalantly dismisses national intelligence briefings as minor affairs not worthy of his time or attendance and who, by his dismissiveness, emboldens our enemies.
Trump has compromised the integrity of the military justice system. He has made a mockery of holding our war criminals accountable for their actions by granting pardons while discrediting service members who have sat in judgment of and who have testified to their crimes.
Trump has had numerous opportunities to address his Russian counterpart’s scheme of offering bounties for the killing of American servicemen yet he remains completely quiet on the matter. He affection and tolerance to Vladimir Putin and his disdain and degradation of our NATO allies is the concise reality of the menace he is to our country.
Numerous former general grade officers and secretaries of Defense have condemned Trump for his lackadaisical leadership and unwillingness to accept advice from knowledgeable military and intelligence agency professionals. These include Generals H.R. McMaster, James Mattis, John Allen, Colin Powell, Martin Dempsey, and Richard Myers. Admirals Mike Hayden, Ray Thomas, Bill McRaven, Mike Mullen, and James Starvridis. Secretaries of Defense Bill Perry, Jim Mattis and Mark Esper. These are just a few of the very many who are now vocally supporting Vice-President Biden, a man they believe to be the candidate with the intelligence and ability to be commander-in-chief and the leader that is needed now.
Trump has been able to continue on this destructive path only with the support and assistance of the conservative party in America. I implore my fellow veterans to help replace our current, unfit commander-in-chief. As a Marine and former grunt, I’m all GUNG-HO FOR JOE..
Natt King
Moultonborough
