To The Daily Sun,
I will be supporting warrant article #6, as I, and a majority of Moutonborough voters have done in the past. Unlike dueling article #5, this proposal is inclusive verses selective. Article six encompasses the needs of all in our demographically diverse community. The majority has not reached the two-thirds threshold to date, but is within reach.
Why half-step on the project and commit to an article which fails to address the needs of all? I’d prefer to pay my share toward a true, multi-use community center. The Moultonborough Recreation Department has been a wonderfully managed, widely used and genuinely appreciated asset to our town. A community center would only enhance and promote what has begun.
We are primarily a service driven economy. An economy that depends in part on a younger work force, an economy in need of young families. A multi-facetted community center would certainly entice those younger folks to seriously consider Moultonborough as a home.
A comprehensive community center for people of all ages to recreate, assemble and socialize would be a wonderful enhancement to our village. This old geezer asks you to consider a yea vote on #6 this coming Saturday.
Natt King
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.