To The Daily Sun,
In an online response to Paul Bonneville's letter on Macron's nationalism speech, Alan Moon wrote, "Macron is trying to justify Europe's failed experiment in globalism as they are all being over run by Muslim and African invaders. What is the French and German culture going to look like? They won't even try to defend their own, Let them suffer the consequences." Wow.
Nope, Macron is not defending anything but common decency, which white nationalists lack. He is stating facts about the far-right species of nationalism. Firstly, globalism is successful and in a world where we can move knowledge and entertainment over thousands of miles in microseconds and jet around the globe in hours, it is a logical and natural outcome. Alan asks what will France and Germany "look like"?
Look like? Alan means not white and not Christian, of course. Overrun "by Muslim and African invaders? Mr. Moon is so dumbed-down by Herr Trumpenfuhrer's white nationalist proto-fascist rhetoric that he hasn't a clue why there is a migrant crisis originating in Africa and the Middle East. War, corruption, criminal violence, violence against women, and famine have created this refugee crisis. He only sees their color and religion.
Alan writes, "They won't even try to defend their own"? Wow! They are desperate refugees fleeing the worst places on Earth. Save the Children estimates that 85,000 children may have starved to death in Yemen. The U.N. warns that if the Saudi bombing continues, Yemen could face the worst famine in a century and over 12 million Yemenis could starve to death.
Over six million Syrians fled due to the Syrian Civil War. Wouldn't you? Central Americans, mostly women and children, are fleeing some of the most violent, misogynistic, and corrupt nations in the world, The constant wars and violence in Sudan and South Sudan have caused 1.5 million to flee. Eritrea is one of the worst dictatorships in Africa, having jailed over 10,000 political prisoners. All men have to be in the military from the age of 18 till they turn 41. Over 400,000 have fled Eritrea. Over two million have been displaced in Nigeria due to religious strife and around 170,000 have fled. Over a million have fled Somalia, Over 500,000 have fled the Congo. And there are more nations. (See http://www.infomigrants.net/en/post/3428/which-conflicts-are-causing-migration-from-africa)
And Alan Moon's online response to Mark Weinreb's letter, "Online comment shows how inhumane this anti-Semite is" regarding Ryan Murdough's comments also paints a clear picture. Moon actually says this to Mr. Weinreb: "There are plenty of bigots that spread their hate in this newspaper. They are all vile and offensive, but it depends on who is the subject of their attacks whether they get called out on it or not. Most of them are very proud of their bigotry, and I see very little difference between them and the person you are referring to."
Read it again: "I see very little difference between them and the person you are referring to." Again, Wow!
James Veverka
Tilton
(4) comments
Look in the mirror and see what fascism is V. It's not wrong to expect gate crashers to respect the law. You have no compassion for the innocent people being raped and robbed by these criminals. But you don't care about anything but to destroy and cause chaos. Good people are being hurt and you just love it. It's not about color or religion, but about law and order. You call me a racist? now that's funny.
Further, The Muslims taking over much of Europe don't want to assimilate. they create their own enclaves, where it not safe for other native people to go. Theyhried to ban Octoberf
They are trying to ban October fest in Germany. They demand that pork not be sold in markets. Most of them are not woman and children, but young men who should be trying to fix their own countries. They are taught that the Moors got kicked out of Europe in the Crusades, and now they feel entitled to take it back.
I see a mentally disturbed individual. When people come into our country legally they are welcome. When they crash through to gates they are invaders. You let your derangement syndrome destroy any sense of reason.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.